What's the story

Mountain bivouacking presents a rare chance to experience loneliness at insane heights.

The activity entails spending the night in mountains without the luxury of a tent. Rather, it depends on minimal gear and natural shelters.

It's an adventure for those who want to connect with nature on a deeper level, and take a break from the daily grind. It can be both challenging and rewarding.

It gives a glimpse of self-reliance and adaptability.