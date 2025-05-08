Discover Japan's best hot springs for relaxation
What's the story
Japan is famous for its natural hot springs (called onsen), which provide the perfect respite from the craziness of everyday life.
These geothermal beauties dot the country, giving travelers an opportunity to unwind and refresh in peaceful surroundings.
Whether located in the mountains or facing the sea, every onsen promises something special for those looking for some peace and calm.
Hakone
Hakone: A tranquil retreat
Just a short train ride from Tokyo, Hakone is one of Japan's most famous hot spring destinations.
Famous for its stunning views of Mount Fuji, Hakone has a number of onsens with indoor and outdoor baths. The mineral-rich waters are said to have healing properties that calm the body and mind.
You can also stay at traditional Japanese inns called ryokan with private baths overlooking beautiful landscapes.
Beppu
Beppu: A variety of experiences
Beppu, located on the Kyushu Island, is famous for its hot springs. Beppu's got over 2,000 onsens to choose from, offering everything from mud baths to steam baths.
The city is split into eight major hot spring areas, called "Beppu Hatto," each offering different types of water with varied composition of minerals.
This makes Beppu perfect for exploring different kinds of onsen experiences.
Noboribetsu
Noboribetsu: Healing waters in Hokkaido
Noboribetsu, located in Hokkaido, is famous for its pristine hot springs with unique sulfuric waters that are said to have healing properties.
Noboribetsu is home to the Hell Valley (Jigokudani), where one can see volcanic action up close while soaking in the natural beauty.
Most ryokan in Noboribetsu have open-air baths where guests can soak in while enjoying stunning views of greenery.
Kinosaki
Kinosaki Onsen: Traditional charm
If you want a truly Japanese experience, head to Kinosaki Onsen with its picturesque willow tree-lined streets and traditional wooden structures.
Located close to Kyoto, the quaint town has seven public bathhouses where you can walk around donned in yukata (casual kimono) given by your hotel after a relaxing soak at one or all seven bathhouses here!