Marjoram, a fragrant herb commonly used in cooking, does much more than flavor our food.

Marjoram, which is known for its therapeutic properties, has been used in traditional medicine to promote overall wellness.

Here are the different health benefits of marjoram and how you can include it in your daily life to improve your well-being.

From boosting digestion to mental health, marjoram proves to be a versatile herb with many benefits.