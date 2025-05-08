Marjoram: Herb with surprising health benefits
Marjoram, a fragrant herb commonly used in cooking, does much more than flavor our food.
Marjoram, which is known for its therapeutic properties, has been used in traditional medicine to promote overall wellness.
Here are the different health benefits of marjoram and how you can include it in your daily life to improve your well-being.
From boosting digestion to mental health, marjoram proves to be a versatile herb with many benefits.
Digestion
Supports digestive health
Marjoram is praised for its digestive health benefits. It can relieve common digestive problems like bloating and indigestion by enhancing digestive enzymes' production.
Marjoram may also help calm an upset stomach and reduce gas formation.
Using marjoram in meals or having it as tea can relieve mild digestive discomforts.
Respiratory aid
Enhances respiratory function
The aromatic properties of marjoram make it beneficial for respiratory health.
Inhaling steam infused with marjoram oil may help clear nasal passages and ease breathing difficulties caused due to colds or allergies.
Its natural anti-inflammatory properties can also help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract, providing relief from symptoms like congestion and coughing.
Mental health
Promotes mental well-being
Further, marjoram is also said to have calming effects, which can support your mental well-being.
It may help you reduce stress and anxiety levels, thanks to its mildly sedative properties.
Using marjoram essential oil in aromatherapy or adding its fresh leaves to a warm bath can set up a relaxing environment that promotes tranquility and emotional balance.
Pain management
Aids in pain relief
Traditionally, marjoram has been used for its analgesic properties that help relieve pain.
It may help you relieve muscle soreness, joint pain, and headaches, when applied topically as an essential oil or consumed as a part of herbal remedies.
The anti-inflammatory compounds of marjoram make it an effective remedy for managing minor aches and pains naturally.
Immunity support
Boosts immune system
Being rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, marjoram strengthens the immune system. It protects your cells from oxidative stress and free radicals.
Having marjoram regularly can strengthen the body's defenses against infections and improve overall vitality.
Notably, this comes without the negative side effects usually associated with synthetic supplements, making it an economical alternative for health upkeep.