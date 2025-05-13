What's the story

Sweet potatoes are one of those versatile ingredients that can take any salad to the next level.

Their natural sweetness goes beautifully with a number of unexpected ingredients, resulting in a unique medley of flavors.

By adding sweet potatoes to your salads, you can enjoy a nutritious and filling meal.

Here are different ways to create epic salads using sweet potatoes and other surprising elements that will tickle your taste buds.