Overnight oats jars: Perfect breakfast for busy mornings
What's the story
Overnight oats jars make for a healthy breakfast option for busy mornings.
Prepare them the night before and save time while ensuring a healthy start to your day.
These jars are customizable, giving you the freedom to choose flavors and ingredients as per your liking.
With little preparation, overnight oats make for a balanced meal packed with fiber, vitamins, and minerals to keep you energised all morning long.
Base selection
Choose your base wisely
Selecting the right base is crucial for overnight oats.
Usually, rolled oats are used as they're neither too chewy nor too mushy and soak up liquid well.
Steel-cut oats can also be an option if you like a chewier texture but they may need more time to soak.
You can also get certified gluten-free oats if you're looking for gluten-free options.
Your base choice affects the consistency and nutrition of your breakfast jar.
Liquid choices
Liquid options for creaminess
The liquid part is key to softening the oats overnight.
Popular options are milk or plant-based alternatives such as almond milk or oat milk for extra creaminess.
You can also mix in yogurt for a thicker consistency and extra protein.
By tweaking the quantity of liquid, you can dictate how thick or runny your final product will be.
Topping ideas
Add nutrient-rich toppings
Toppings take overnight oats jars to the next level in terms of flavor and nutrition.
Fresh fruits like berries or bananas give natural sweetness as well as vitamins and antioxidants.
Nuts (almonds or walnuts) add healthy fats and crunch when sprinkled on top before serving time every morning.
Seeds (chia seeds) provide omega-3 fatty acids and additional fiber content, too!
Natural sweeteners
Sweeten naturally without sugar overload
To sweeten overnight oats without indulging in too much sugar, try natural sweeteners instead.
Honey offers subtle sweetness, while maple syrup deepens flavor.
Both the options blend into mixtures easily enough, so they don't dominate other ingredients present within each jar's contents.
Always remember this factoid going forward.