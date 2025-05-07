Things you should do before attending a Zoom call
What's the story
Considering how tricky it can get to navigate the world of virtual meetings, it's important to maintain professionalism as well.
With remote work becoming more common than ever, mastering Zoom etiquette has become the need of the hour.
This article gives you some practical tips to help you conduct yourself professionally during Zoom meetings.
Appearance
Dress appropriately for meetings
Even though you're at home, dressing appropriately for a Zoom meeting is crucial.
Wearing professional attire helps set the tone and shows respect for your colleagues and clients.
It also boosts your confidence and ensures you're ready to engage fully in the discussion.
Avoid overly casual clothing like pajamas or gym wear, as they can give off an unprofessional impression.
Engagement
Maintain eye contact with camera
Just like in a real-life conversation, maintaining eye contact during a Zoom call is crucial for effective communication.
Rather than looking at your screen or notes, try to focus on the camera when you're speaking or listening.
This gives a feeling of direct engagement with other participants and helps convey attentiveness and sincerity in your interactions.
Environment
Minimize background noise
Ensuring a quiet environment during a Zoom meeting is critical for clear communication.
Before entering a call, make sure there are no distracting noises around you. Use headphones if needed to minimize feedback and echoing sounds.
Inform household members about your meeting schedule to avoid interruptions.
Audio control
Use mute button wisely
The mute button is one of the most important weapons in fighting the battle of audio during virtual meetings.
It is essential to keep yourself muted when you aren't speaking to avoid background noise from disrupting others' conversations.
Don't forget to unmute yourself before speaking so that everyone can hear you loud and clear without any delay or confusion.
Preparation
Test technology beforehand
Testing your tech before joining a Zoom meeting ensures everything runs smoothly without technical glitches interrupting proceedings unexpectedly mid-call.
Check internet connectivity speed; test microphone settings; verify video quality by conducting trial runs ahead of time so potential issues are addressed proactively rather than reactively once live sessions commence.