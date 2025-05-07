5 fruits to add to your diet for hydration
What's the story
Staying hydrated is key to good health, and eating water-rich fruits can be a great way to increase your daily hydration.
These fruits not only deliver fluids but also provide essential nutrients and antioxidants.
Including them in your diet can keep you refreshed and energized throughout the day.
Here are five readily-available fruits that are loaded with water content, making them great picks for hydration.
#1
Watermelon: A juicy hydration source
Watermelon, a popular fruit, is composed of about 92% water. This makes it an excellent fruit for hydration, especially in hot weather.
Apart from being refreshing, watermelon is also packed with vitamins A and C, which boost immunity and skin health.
Its natural sweetness makes it an excellent snack or a fun addition to salads and smoothies.
#2
Cucumbers: Crisp and refreshing
Cucumbers are another hydrating fruit with an impressive 95% water content.
They are low-calorie yet high on essential nutrients such as vitamin K and potassium.
You can easily toss cucumbers into salads or munch on them as a crunchy snack.
Their mild flavor complements several dishes, making them a versatile ingredient in the kitchen.
#3
Strawberries: Sweet hydration boosters
Strawberries are 91% water, making them a deliciously refreshing option to beat the summer heat.
The berries are also rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and manganese, which improve health by combating free radicals in the body.
Strawberries can be consumed fresh or added to yogurt, cereals, or desserts for a sweet treat.
#4
Oranges: Citrus hydration powerhouse
Along with being an excellent source of vitamin C and fiber, oranges have around 86% water content.
Eating oranges keeps you hydrated while also supporting your immune health with their antioxidant properties.
They can either be eaten as whole fruits or juiced for a refreshing drink that offers both flavor and nutrition.
#5
Pineapple: Tropical hydration delight
Along with 86% water content, pineapple gives you bromelain—a digestive enzyme that helps digest food—and vitamin C for immunity.
Its tropical flavor adds a zing to the meal or snack time. It keeps you hydrated well all through the day if you consume it routinely.
Relish it in fresh-cut pieces on its own or blended into smoothies. Add other ingredients like coconut milk if you like!