Kintsugi is a centuries-old traditional Japanese art form of repairing broken pottery with lacquer mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.

Instead of obscuring the cracks, this technique restores the item and accentuates its history and imperfections, transforming them into unique features.

The philosophy of kintsugi embraces flaws and celebrates resilience, making it an interesting practice for art and culture enthusiasts.

