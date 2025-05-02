Word of the Day: Onus
What's the story
"Onus" is a noun that means a burden, duty, or responsibility.
It's often used when someone has an obligation to do something, especially in formal or serious situations.
Let's learn more about this word that's short, strong, and carries a lot of weight in both speech and writing.
Origin
Origin of the word
The word "onus" comes directly from Latin, where it simply meant "load" or "burden."
Over time, it entered English with a similar meaning, referring more to a figurative burden, like a task, blame, or duty someone is expected to handle or carry out.
Synonyms
Synonyms for 'onus'
Some common synonyms for "onus" include responsibility, duty, obligation, burden, accountability, and liability.
All these words highlight the sense of having something important or difficult that someone must take care of or answer for.
Usage
Sentence usage
Let's see how to use this word in different contexts:
"The 'onus' of finishing the project on time falls on the manager."
"It's not my 'onus' to explain the rules again."
"The 'onus' is on the student to submit assignments before the deadline."
Writing
Why use the word
"Onus" is a simple yet formal word that adds clarity and seriousness to your message.
It's useful in legal, professional, and academic settings where responsibilities or duties are discussed.
Using "onus" can make your language sound more precise and polished.