5 wellness habits to practice every day
What's the story
Embarking on a wellness journey can be equally exciting and daunting (especially for beginners).
To ease into this lifestyle, starting with manageable challenges can prove helpful.
These challenges focus on holistic health, tackling one's physical, mental and emotional well-being.
By making simple yet effective practices a part of their daily routine, one can gradually build healthier habits (without feeling overwhelmed).
Here are five beginner-friendly wellness challenges designed to promote overall health and balance.
Mindfulness practice
10-minute daily meditation
Meditation is one of the most powerful tools to combat stress and improve mental clarity.
It can even be made beginner friendly by starting with just 10 minutes a day.
Just find a quiet corner, sit comfortably, and focus on your breath, or use guided meditation apps to help you.
With consistent practice, you would find your mind calmer and concentration improved over time.
Stay hydrated
Hydration challenge: Drink more water
Staying hydrated is essential to stay energized and for your body to function well.
As a part of this challenge, try to drink at least eight glasses of water every day.
Carrying a reusable water bottle can remind you to sip on it all day long.
Gradually increasing your water intake helps flush out toxins and keeps your skin healthy.
Flexibility boost
30-day yoga routine
Yoga combines physical postures and breathing techniques, greatly improving flexibility and strength while relaxing you.
For starters, it's advisable to take this practice slow, starting with short sessions, either through online tutorials or by taking beginner classes at local studios.
Regular yoga practice not only helps improve posture and relieve tension but also contributes immensely towards cultivating mindfulness, making it a great addition to a holistic wellness routine.
Unplug regularly
Digital detox: Limit screen time
In today's digital age, screen overload can lead to eye strain and affect sleep patterns adversely.
This wellness challenge encourages setting limits by designating certain hours every day or week as tech-free.
Use this time to read or have meaningful conversations with family and friends, rather than scrolling through your phone.
Positive reflection
Gratitude journaling every night
Gratitude journaling means writing down things you are thankful for each night before bed—be it big achievements or small joys you experienced during the day—to foster positivity within yourself.
Over time, the act of practicing gratitude consistently has been proven to have scientifically proven benefits.
These range from increased happiness levels to reduced stress, improved relationships, etc., making it a perfect addition to any wellness routine.