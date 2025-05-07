How to grow geraniums at home
What's the story
Known for their lively blooms, geraniums are one of the most popular houseplants.
Not only do they look great, but they are also relatively easy to care for, making them a favorite among indoor plant lovers.
Given the right conditions, these beauties can flourish indoors and bloom all year round.
Here are some practical tips to keep your geraniums healthy at home.
Potting basics
Choosing the right pot and soil
Selecting an appropriate pot is crucial for indoor geraniums.
Opt for a pot with drainage holes to prevent waterlogging, which can lead to root rot.
Use well-draining soil that retains some moisture but allows excess water to escape easily.
A mix of peat, perlite, and sand often works well for geraniums.
Light requirements
Providing adequate light
Geraniums flourish with plenty of sunlight so place them close to a south or west-facing window to ensure they get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day.
For homes deficient in natural light, adding grow lights can effectively make up for their light requirements, encouraging indoor blooming.
This way, you ensure the geraniums get the necessary light exposure for optimal growth and flowering indoors.
Watering tips
Watering wisely
Proper watering is essential for the health of indoor geraniums.
It is important to let the top inch of soil dry out before watering again to avoid overwatering.
During winters, when the plants' growth slows, water them less frequently. This keeps the roots healthy and not waterlogged.
Always ensure that excess water can drain freely from the pot to prevent root rot issues.
Nutrient needs
Fertilizing regularly
To keep your indoor geraniums healthy, use a balanced liquid fertilizer every four weeks during the spring and summer months. These are their growing months when they require maximum nutrients.
As the seasons change to fall and winter, and plants grow slowly, reduce feeding frequency. This will keep your geraniums healthy without over-fertilizing them during their dormancy.
Pruning practices
Pruning for healthier growth
Regular pruning is the key to keeping your indoor geranium plants bushy and blooming more.
Early spring, before the new growth starts, trim the leggy stems by one-third to invigorate the plants.
Further, it's important to remove any dead or yellowing leaves as soon as they appear, throughout the year.
Not only does this improve the plant's aesthetic, but also its health and flowering potential.