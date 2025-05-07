Lentils made easy: Quick and tasty meal ideas
What's the story
Lentils are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient that can upgrade any meal plan.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and other nutrients, they make the best pick for anyone wanting to eat healthy.
Be it an experienced chef or a beginner, these lentil recipes have something in store for all.
From wholesome soups to refreshing salads, adding lentils to your meals can be tasty and healthy.
Soup delight
Hearty lentil soup
A classic lentil soup is both comforting and filling. Start by sauteing onions, garlic, and carrots in olive oil until soft. Add vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, and green lentils.
Season with thyme, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer until the lentils are tender.
This soup is perfect for chilly days or when you need a quick yet satisfying meal option.
Curry kick
Spicy lentil curry
For the ones who like it bold, a spicy lentil curry can be an exciting addition to your menu.
Start by cooking onions with ginger and garlic paste in coconut oil till golden brown.
Stir in red curry paste followed by coconut milk and red lentils. Let it cook till lentils are soft, stirring occasionally.
Serve this over steamed rice/quinoa for a complete meal.
Salad Twist
Refreshing lentil salad
A refreshing lentil salad is perfect for warm weather or a light lunch option.
Cook green or brown lentils until tender but not mushy; drain them well before cooling completely under cold water rinse if needed.
Toss them together with cherry tomato halves, cucumber slices, chopped parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and feta cheese crumbles (optional).
This vibrant salad gives you freshness along with nutrition from its ingredients.
Patty perfection
Savory lentil patties
Lentil patties also make for an amazing vegetarian burger option.
Mash up cooked lentils with breadcrumbs, onion, carrot, garlic, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper.
Use a flaxseed-water mix as a binder. Shape into patties and pan-fry until golden.
Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato, and avocado slices.