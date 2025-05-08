What's the story

Traveling with pets can be a rewarding experience, especially when you're visiting beaches that welcome your furry companions.

From leash-free zones to dog showers, many beaches across the world offer pet-friendly amenities, ensuring both you and your pet have a great time.

These beaches cater to the needs of pet owners and their four-legged friends.

Here are some top pet-friendly beaches worldwide to vacation with your beloved pets.