Top pet-friendly beaches worldwide
What's the story
Traveling with pets can be a rewarding experience, especially when you're visiting beaches that welcome your furry companions.
From leash-free zones to dog showers, many beaches across the world offer pet-friendly amenities, ensuring both you and your pet have a great time.
These beaches cater to the needs of pet owners and their four-legged friends.
Here are some top pet-friendly beaches worldwide to vacation with your beloved pets.
California beach
Dog-friendly beach in California
California has quite a few dog-friendly beaches, but Huntington Dog Beach is definitely a winner.
The beach has a mile-long stretch where your furry friend can roam freely off-leash. It also features waste bags and water stations for added convenience.
From dawn until dusk, the beach is open year-round, making it an incredible place for locals and tourists visiting with pets.
Australia coastline
Sandy shores in Australia
Australia's coastline has some amazing pet-friendly beaches and Noosa Main Beach is a favorite.
Situated in Queensland, it permits dogs on leashes at all times. The place has plenty of space to walk and play on the shore.
Most nearby cafes also welcome pets, giving you a place to sit outdoors and enjoy refreshments together.
Spain beaches
Scenic spots in Spain
Spain is home to some gorgeous coastal areas that are pet-friendly, like Playa de Llevant in Barcelona.
This official dog beach has facilities such as showers for dogs and shady spots to keep them cool on hot days.
Running from April to October every year, it guarantees a good time for pets and their humans alike.
Florida getaway
Relaxing retreats in Florida
Florida's Fort De Soto Park is famous for its exclusive dog beach area where dogs can run off-leash within fenced boundaries.
The park also features picnic areas and trails where you can take your pet for a leisurely walk after enjoying the sun and sand by the water's edge.
France seaside
Coastal adventures in France
In France, Plage de l'Espiguette near Montpellier makes for a warm and welcoming place for pet travelers.
The dogs are permitted on this vast sandy beach for most of the year except the peak summer months.
During the busy season, restrictions are imposed due to the high number of visitors, keeping safety measures up and running.
However, you still get plenty of opportunities off-peak.