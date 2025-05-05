Overrated Norwegian spots you might want to skip
What's the story
With stunning landscapes and a rich culture, Norway attracts travelers from all over the globe.
But then again, not every destination lives up to the hype. Some places are either overly overcrowded or overpriced, prompting savvy travelers to seek more authentic experiences elsewhere.
Here are a few such overrated locations that might be better avoided if you're looking for a true Norwegian adventure away from the usual tourist traps.
Preikestolen
Avoiding Preikestolen's crowds
Preikestolen, aka Pulpit Rock, is one of Norway's most popular natural attractions.
While the views over Lysefjord are absolutely breathtaking, the rock is often teeming with tourists in the peak season.
The hike can get crowded, taking away from the experience of nature's quietude.
For those wanting to be alone and enjoy similar sights, try visiting some other less-frequented trails in the region.
Bryggen
Bypassing Bergen's Bryggen
Though Bryggen in Bergen is famous for its colorful wooden houses and history, it has turned into a hotspot for tourists and cruise ship passengers, both.
The area can seem more like an open-air museum than a living part of the city, thanks to its commercialization.
Traveling to other parts of Bergen or the nearby towns may give a more authentic glimpse into Norwegian life.
Karl Johans gate
Skipping Oslo's Karl Johans Gate
Karl Johans Gate is Oslo's main street, dotted with shops and restaurants serving mostly tourists.
Things here are generally more expensive than in other places in Oslo where locals shop and eat out.
If you're looking to soak in the local culture at affordable prices, you may want to explore neighborhoods like Grunerlokka, which might be more fulfilling.
Geirangerfjord
Rethinking Geirangerfjord visits
While Geirangerfjord is known for its dramatic scenery, it suffers from heavy tourist traffic during summer months as cruise ships dock there regularly.
The influx can lead to crowded viewpoints and limited accommodation options at high prices.
Travelers might find visiting lesser-known fjords equally impressive without having to deal with large crowds.
Tromsø Tours
Considering alternatives to Tromso northern lights tours
While Tromso is famous for Northern Lights tours, these excursions can be costlier and there's no guarantee you'd be able to see the aurora borealis due to unpredictable weather conditions or solar activity levels (only about 50% chance).
Exploring other locations further inland can improve your chances while cutting down costs related to guided tours often available in Tromso itself.