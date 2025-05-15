Overrated attractions in the Netherlands you may want to skip
The Netherlands is a beautiful country with stunning landscapes and a lively culture, which welcomes millions of tourists every year.
Though there is a lot to see, some hot spots may not be as good as they are hyped up to be.
Here are a few overrated places you could skip when visiting the country.
Canal tour
Skip the Amsterdam canal cruise
Amsterdam's canal cruises are often touted as a quintessential experience. But, these tours can get crowded and expensive, with tickets costing around EUR20/person.
The views from the water may not offer much more than what you can see by walking along the canals yourself.
Exploring on foot allows for spontaneous discoveries and a closer look at Amsterdam's charming neighborhoods.
Flower park
Rethink visiting Keukenhof Gardens
Keukenhof Gardens is known for its gorgeous tulip displays but it's open only for eight weeks each year.
During this time, it gets crowded with tourists competing for photos of the blooms.
Rather than visiting the Keukenhof, try to explore smaller local gardens or flower fields in less touristy parts where you can enjoy nature without jostling through large crowds.
Windmill spotting
Avoid Zaanse Schans windmill village
Zaanse Schans is frequently promoted as an authentic Dutch village with its traditional windmills and crafts. However, it comes across more like an open-air museum, primarily for tourists, than a real community.
Entry fees to certain attractions within Zaanse Schans can also add up quickly.
If you're interested in windmills, visiting Kinderdijk is a more authentic experience with less commercial distractions.
Fishing village
Pass on Volendam's tourist traps
Volendam is often touted as a cute little fishing village to visit near Amsterdam.
In reality, it's super commercialized, with souvenir shops dotting its streets and restaurants serving tourists' palates (often at a premium) instead of locals'.
Nearby towns such as Edam offer the same scenic beauty without the commercialization, and delicious local cheese tastings over overpriced meals found here.