Beyond beaches: Peaceful Greek villages to visit
What's the story
Everyone knows Greece is famous for its gorgeous islands, but beyond the popular destinations, some hidden villages give an insight into the real island life.
These lesser-known locals give an opportunity to explore traditional architecture, local culture, and serene landscapes, far away from the crowd.
Let's take a look at some pristine Greek island villages, which remain off the beaten path.
Folegandros
Explore the charm of Folegandros
Folegandros is an island where time stands still. Its main village Chora sits atop a cliff and gives stunning views of the Aegean Sea.
The narrow lanes are lined with whitewashed houses and colorful bougainvilleas. You can take quiet walks through the village or sit in one of its charming squares.
The lack of huge tourist crowds makes it a perfect place for peace-seekers.
Amorgos
Discover Amorgos' authenticity
Amorgos has rugged landscapes, and traditional villages of Chora and Tholaria, to offer.
The Cycladic architecture and warm locals of these villages will win your heart.
You can either explore the ancient ruins or hike on trails that give an incredible view of the sea.
The laid-back vibe of the island is an ideal escape from crowded tourist hubs.
Serifos
Unwind in Serifos' serene villages
Serifos is home to picturesque villages like Livadi and Chora, located among rolling hills and immaculate beaches.
While Livadi is the main port, Chora is perched on top of a hill, providing magnificent views over the Aegean Sea.
Both the villages have narrow lanes lined with traditional tavernas serving local delicacies from fresh produce sourced from nearby.
Ikaria
Experience Ikaria's unique lifestyle
Ikaria is famous not only for its scenic beauty, but also the longevity of its residents.
This has a lot to do with their relaxed lifestyle, which is deeply rooted in their culture.
Enjoying the simplest of pleasures, such as socializing over coffee in the local cafes in towns like Armenistis or Evdilos, lets visitors blend into everyday life.
Friendly locals welcome everyone warmly into their community, making it a unique experience.