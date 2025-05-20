5 must-try sweetcorn recipes for vegetarians
African cuisine is known for its rich vegetarian fare, with sweetcorn being a common ingredient.
Versatile and delicious, sweetcorn features in many traditional recipes across the continent.
These dishes not only showcase the distinct flavors of African cooking but also make for healthy vegetarian options.
Here are five African sweetcorn dishes that are perfect for vegetarians looking for something delicious to munch on.
Fritters
South African sweetcorn fritters
A beloved snack or side dish of South Africa, sweetcorn fritters are made from fresh or canned corn kernels mixed with flour, baking powder, and spices.
The mixture is fried until golden brown, resulting in crispy fritters with a soft interior.
These fritters can be enjoyed on their own or paired with chutney or yogurt dip for added flavor.
Ekoki
Nigerian corn pudding (ekoki)
Ekoki is a traditional Nigerian dish that consists of ground cornmeal mixed with vegetables like bell peppers, and onions.
The mixture is steamed until firm and served as a savory pudding.
This dish is usually seasoned with spices like paprika and cayenne pepper to enhance its taste, making it a great option for vegetarians wanting to try West African flavors.
Abolo
Ghanaian cornbread (abolo)
Popular in Ghana, abolo is a type of cornbread, usually prepared from fermented corn dough with sugar and salt.
It has a slightly tangy flavor due to fermentation and is generally steamed instead of baked.
Abolo can be relished as breakfast or as something to eat with soups and stews, providing a unique twist to regular cornbread.
Githeri
Kenyan corn soup (githeri)
Githeri is a hearty Kenyan soup that combines boiled maize kernels with beans, potatoes, carrots and other vegetables.
This wholesome dish gives you protein from the beans while the corn adds sweetness to balance out the flavors.
Githeri can be seasoned with herbs like cilantro or parsley for added freshness.
Duba wat
Ethiopian spicy corn stew (duba wat)
Duba wat is a flavorful Ethiopian stew made with sweetcorn, cooked in a spicy berbere sauce along with tomatoes and onions.
The berbere spice blend adds the signature heat to this stew, while perfectly complementing the natural sweetness of corn.
Together, they make sure that you get layers upon layers of flavor complexity with every bite!