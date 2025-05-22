What's the story

Embark on a 14-day cultural journey through Tamil Nadu, a state that is rich in history and tradition.

This itinerary takes you on an exploration of ancient architecture, vibrant festivals, and traditional crafts.

From the architectural marvels of Mahabalipuram to the serene landscapes of Kumbakonam, each day promises a unique experience.

Discover the essence of Tamil culture through its historical wonders, and immerse yourself in the stories that have shaped this fascinating region.