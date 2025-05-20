4 days in Slovenia: The itinerary you've been looking for
What's the story
A small yet diverse Central European country, Slovenia knows how to strike the right balance between natural beauty and cultural heritage.
This four-day trip takes you through some of Slovenia's charming villages, giving you an authentic insight into local life.
From picturesque landscapes to traditional crafts, each village has its own story to tell.
Ideal for those who wish to steer clear of touristy spots.
Škofja Loka
Day 1: Discovering Skofja Loka
Begin your journey in Skofja Loka, one of Slovenia's oldest towns.
Famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture, this town takes you a step back in time.
Walk through the narrow streets with colorful buildings standing on either side, and visit the Skofja Loka Castle for some panoramic views.
The town is also known for its annual Passion Play, which dates back to the eighteenth century, and depicts local traditions.
Radovljica
Day 2: Exploring Radovljica's heritage
On the second day, visit Radovljica, a town famous for its rich cultural heritage and beautiful views of the Julian Alps.
Go to the Museum of Apiculture to know about Slovenia's beekeeping tradition or walk through the Linhart Square with its beautiful facades.
Throughout the year, the town hosts a number of festivals celebrating music and chocolate.
Kropa
Day 3: Immersing in Kropa's craftsmanship
Kropa is known as the cradle of Slovenian iron forging. So, spend your third day exploring this village, located in a narrow valley, surrounded by shady forests.
Visit the Iron Forging Museum to get an insight into Kropa's historical significance in metalworking or go for a walk along themed trails that highlight traditional craftsmanship still practiced today.
Bohinj Lake village
Day 4: Relaxing at Bohinj Lake Village
Conclude your journey at Bohinj Lake Village situated at the heart of Triglav National Park—a perfect spot to unwind amid nature's splendor.
Indulge in activities such as hiking around Lake Bohinj or visiting the nearby Savica Waterfall; both provide breathtaking scenes characteristic of Slovenian landscapes without throngs of visitors commonly seen at other places, like Bled Island area during peak season times.