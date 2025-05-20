5 overrated Swiss attractions you might want to skip
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and beautiful cities, but not all attractions are worth the hype.
Some destinations are too crowded and too expensive, making you feel underwhelmed.
Here's taking a look at a few of these overrated spots that you may want to skip to get more authentic experiences.
Skipping these touristy hubs will let you enjoy Switzerland's real beauty sans crowds or inflated prices.
Mountain rush
Skip Jungfraujoch's crowds
While Jungfraujoch is often marketed as the "Top of Europe," it comes with a hefty price tag and large crowds.
The train journey can cost over $200 per person, and once you reach, you'll find yourself surrounded by tourists vying for the same photo opportunities.
Instead, consider visiting lesser-known peaks like Schynige Platte or Niesen for equally breathtaking views at a fraction of the cost.
Tourist trap
Rethink Interlaken's popularity
Interlaken is often touted as an adventure sports hub, but its popularity means it's frequently crowded and expensive.
Accommodation prices can skyrocket during peak seasons, making it difficult to find affordable lodging.
For a more relaxed experience with similar activities like paragliding or hiking, head to nearby towns such as Lauterbrunnen or Grindelwald.
City overload
Avoid Lucerne's overhyped spots
Lucerne is known for its gorgeous Chapel Bridge and Old Town charm. But, these places are usually crowded with tourists clicking pictures instead of appreciating the view.
The city's restaurants and shops are also heavily touristy instead of local.
To experience the Swiss culture more authentically, venture into smaller towns around Lake Lucerne. Here, you can relish local cuisine without long waits or high prices.
Pricey peaks
Think twice about Zermatt's appeal
Zermatt is famous for being close to the Matterhorn, but it also comes with a steep price, both in terms of accommodation and food options.
This is mainly because cars aren't permitted inside city limits, which adds to the logistical hassle.
Instead, think of visiting Saas-Fee. This car-free village offers similar alpine beauty without the exorbitant price tags.
It still remains accessible via public transport routes easily accessible from major cities across Switzerland.