What's the story

Choosing snacks can be a daunting task, especially while trying to balance taste with health.

Vegetable crisps are a great alternative to regular pita chips, offering a whole new texture and taste.

These crisps are made from a range of vegetables, offering a wider array of nutrients than pita chips.

Knowing about the benefits of vegetable crisps can help you make better snack choices according to your diet and nutrition goals.