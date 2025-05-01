Yoga for flexibility: 5 poses that actually work
What's the story
Yoga is an ideal practice to improve flexibility, especially for novices.
Including certain stretches in your regimen can improve your range of motion, and your overall health.
Here are five yoga stretches that can prove extremely beneficial for beginners.
They are simple yet effective, and will lay a strong foundation for anyone wanting to enhance their flexibility through yoga.
Stretch 1
Downward-facing dog stretch
The downward-facing dog is a basic yoga pose to stretch hamstrings, calves, and shoulders.
Start on all fours with your hands shoulder-width apart and knees hip-width apart.
Raise your hips towards the ceiling as you straighten your legs and arms, forming an inverted V shape with your body.
Stay in this position for a few breaths to feel the stretch in your muscles.
Stretch 2
Cat-cow pose sequence
The cat-cow pose sequence is perfect to warm up the spine and enhance back and neck flexibility.
Begin on all fours with your hands placed under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back, lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling.
Exhale as you round the spine, tucking in your chin and tailbone.
Repeat this sequence a few times.
Stretch 3
Standing forward bend
The standing forward bend targets the hamstrings, calves and lower back muscles.
Stand with feet hip-width apart, and then slowly bend forward at the hips while keeping legs straight (or slightly bent if needed).
Let arms hang towards the floor or grasp opposite elbows (if comfortable).
Hold this position while breathing deeply to enhance flexibility.
Stretch 4
Cobra pose stretch
Cobra pose emphasizes stretching the chest, shoulders, and abdomen while strengthening the spine's flexibility.
Lie face down placing palms under shoulders.
Press into hands as you lift your chest off the ground using back muscles instead of pushing too hard through the arms alone.
Keep elbows slightly bent throughout the movement until you reach the desired height without straining your neck area unnecessarily.
Stretch 5
Child's pose relaxation
Child's pose provides gentle stretching benefits, relaxing the mind and body after intense poses such as downward-facing dog or cobra.
To get into this pose, kneel on the mat, bringing your big toes together while knees are spread wide.
Lower your torso between your thighs, gently resting your forehead on the floor.
Extend your arms forward alongside your ears, or keep tucked beside your body, depending on what's most comfortable during your practice session.