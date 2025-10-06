Fix desk posture with these simple exercises

Improving desk posture is important for staying healthy, especially for those who sit for long hours. Strengthening the back can help you maintain a good posture and avoid pain. Here are five effective back exercises that can be easily done at home to improve desk posture. They target different muscle groups in the back, providing a well-rounded workout to improve strength and flexibility.

Tip 1 Cat-cow stretch The cat-cow stretch is a gentle way to warm up your spine and improve flexibility. Start on all fours with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Inhale as you arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor (cow position). Exhale as you round your spine towards the ceiling (cat position). Repeat this sequence five times to loosen up your back muscles.

Tip 2 Superman exercise The superman exercise strengthens the lower back muscles, which are crucial for good posture. Lie face down on the floor with arms extended in front of you. Simultaneously lift your arms, chest, and legs off the ground while keeping them straight. Hold for a few seconds before lowering back down. Repeat eight to 10 times.

Tip 3 Bent-over row The bent-over row targets upper back muscles, helping you maintain an upright posture while sitting at a desk. Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells or water bottles in each hand. Bend slightly at the hips while keeping a straight back, then pull weights towards your chest by bending elbows outwards. Lower slowly and repeat eight to 10 times.

Tip 4 Wall angels Wall angels improve shoulder mobility and strengthen upper back muscles. Stand against a wall with feet slightly away from it, ensuring your head, shoulders, and lower back touch the wall surface throughout the exercise. Raise arms so elbows form 90-degree angles at shoulder height; slide them up along the wall without losing contact points, then return to starting position after completing eight to 10 repetitions.