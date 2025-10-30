Menstrual cramps giving you sleepless nights? 5 spices can help

Menstrual cramps can be a real pain, but natural remedies like spices can help relieve the pain. These kitchen staples not only add flavor to your food but also have properties that may help relieve discomfort. Here are five spices that may help relieve menstrual cramps, naturally.

Tip 1 Ginger: A warming spice Ginger is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce menstrual pain. It contains compounds called gingerols and shogaols, which may help reduce prostaglandin levels, the hormones responsible for cramping. Consuming ginger tea or adding fresh ginger to your meals may provide relief during your menstrual cycle.

Tip 2 Cinnamon: A comforting choice Cinnamon is another spice that may help relieve menstrual cramps. It has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that may help reduce pain and discomfort. Adding cinnamon to your diet by sprinkling it on oatmeal or adding it to herbal teas can be an easy way to reap its benefits.

Tip 3 Turmeric: The golden spice Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory properties. The spice may help reduce the severity of menstrual cramps by lowering inflammation in the body. Adding turmeric to curries or drinking haldi milk can be an effective way to include this beneficial spice in your diet.

Tip 4 Fennel seeds: A soothing option Fennel seeds have been traditionally used to relieve menstrual pain. They contain anethole, which has antispasmodic properties that may help relax the muscles of the uterus. Chewing fennel seeds or brewing them into a tea could provide soothing relief during periods.