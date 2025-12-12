Fix mild hand swelling with these home remedies

Hand swelling is a common problem that can be caused due to several reasons, including injury, overuse, or even an allergic reaction. While it can be uncomfortable, there are several natural remedies that can help relieve the swelling at home. These remedies are easy to use and can be effective in reducing inflammation and discomfort. Here are five natural ways to reduce hand swelling.

Cold compress Cold compress application Applying a cold compress is an effective way to reduce swelling. The cold constricts blood vessels, which helps minimize inflammation. To use this method, wrap ice cubes in a cloth or use a cold pack and apply it to the swollen area for about fifteen minutes at a time. This remedy can be particularly helpful after physical activity or an injury.

Hand elevation Elevation of hands Elevating the hands above heart level can help reduce swelling by improving circulation and reducing fluid buildup. Prop your hands on pillows while resting or sitting comfortably. This method is simple yet effective in managing hand swelling over time.

Epsom salt soak Epsom salt soak Soaking hands in warm water mixed with Epsom salt can provide relief from swelling and discomfort. Epsom salt contains magnesium, which may help relax muscles and reduce inflammation. Dissolve two tablespoons of Epsom salt in warm water and soak your hands for about fifteen minutes.

Herbal tea Herbal tea consumption Drinking herbal teas like ginger or chamomile may help reduce internal inflammation contributing to hand swelling. These teas have anti-inflammatory properties that may provide relief when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.