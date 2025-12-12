How to style flannel shackets 

Flannel shackets are a winter wardrobe staple, thanks to their versatility and warmth. They can be layered over different outfits, making them a go-to choice for the season. Here are five styles that go perfectly with flannel shackets this winter. Each style gives you a different look, all while keeping you warm and fashionable.

#1 Casual jeans combo Pairing a flannel shacket with jeans is the simplest way to nail a casual winter look. Go for dark-wash jeans to contrast the shacket's colors. This combo is perfect for day-to-day errands or casual outings. Roll up the sleeves of the shacket for an added relaxed vibe. Finish off the look with ankle boots or sneakers to keep it comfortable yet stylish.

#2 Layered over turtlenecks Wearing a turtleneck under a flannel shacket adds an extra layer of warmth while keeping things classy. Stick to neutral colors like black or gray for the turtleneck, so as to not clash with the shacket's pattern. This look is perfect for office settings or more formal gatherings where you want to stay warm without compromising on style.

#3 Athleisure appeal For those who love the athleisure trend, pairing a flannel shacket with leggings or joggers is a match made in heaven. Opt for high-waisted leggings to keep the silhouette flattering and balanced. This combo is ideal for running errands or casual meet-ups where comfort is key but you still want to look put together.

#4 Skirts and boots ensemble For a more feminine touch, wear your flannel shacket with skirts and knee-high boots. Choose midi skirts in solid colors or subtle patterns that complement the shacket's design. This combination works well for brunches or casual get-togethers where you want to make an impression without compromising on comfort.