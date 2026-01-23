5 flared pant looks you'll love!

Flared pants are back in vogue, and how! The retro-inspired trend is taking the fashion world by storm, with celebrities leading the charge. These pants, which were once a staple of the '70s fashion scene, are now making a comeback in modern styles. With their unique silhouette, flared pants can add a touch of elegance and fun to any outfit. Here's how celebs are styling them.

#1 High-waisted flares for a vintage look High-waisted flared pants are a favorite among celebs looking to channel vintage vibes. The high waist accentuates the waistline, while the flare starts from the knee, giving a balanced silhouette. Pairing these with fitted tops or crop tops can create an elongated look. Celebrities often opt for high-waisted flares in denim or corduroy for a casual yet chic appearance.

#2 Pairing with oversized jackets Celebrities love to pair flared pants with oversized jackets for a trendy layered look. The contrast between the fitted top half and wide-legged bottom creates an interesting visual dynamic. Oversized blazers or denim jackets work well with this combination, making it perfect for transitional weather. This styling tip adds an element of sophistication while keeping it casual.

#3 Bold prints and patterns Bold prints and patterns are another way celebrities make flared pants stand out. From floral designs to geometric shapes, these prints add personality to the outfit without overshadowing it. Celebrities often choose printed flares when they want their bottoms to be the focal point of their ensemble. Pairing these with solid-colored tops keeps the attention on the pants' unique design.

