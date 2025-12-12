Flossing daily: Myths v/s facts

Flossing is often touted as a must-have for oral hygiene, but many people are still unsure whether they should floss daily. While some swear by it, others believe brushing alone is enough. This article delves into the science behind flossing and whether it should be a part of your daily routine. By looking at various aspects of oral health, we hope to give you a clearer picture of flossing's role.

#1 The purpose of flossing Flossing is meant to clean the areas between your teeth that a toothbrush can't reach. Plaque can build up in these areas, leading to cavities and gum disease if not removed regularly. Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque from between teeth, preventing them from hardening into tartar. It also helps keep your gums healthy by reducing inflammation and bleeding.

#2 Evidence supporting daily flossing Studies have shown that regular flossing can reduce plaque buildup between teeth by up to 40%. This reduction is important for preventing cavities and maintaining gum health. The American Dental Association recommends flossing at least once a day to remove plaque effectively from areas that brushing alone cannot reach.

#3 Risks of improper flossing techniques Improper flossing techniques can do more harm than good, causing gum irritation or damage. It's important to use gentle sawing motions when sliding the floss between teeth, and not snap it down hard on gums. Proper technique ensures maximum plaque removal without causing injury to soft tissues in the mouth.