If you love water sports, then this is for you

If you are an adventure junkie, flyboarding on Lake Volta in Ghana is an experience of a lifetime. The massive man-made lake provides an amazing backdrop for this water sport, where you can literally fly over water. The combination of nature and thrill makes it a must-try for anyone looking for something out of the ordinary. Here's everything you need to know about this unique experience.

#1 Understanding flyboarding basics Flyboarding is a water sport that uses a board connected to a jet ski with a hose. The device propels you above the water, giving you control over your height and direction. It may look tough, but with a little practice, you can master it quickly. Safety gear is important, and most operators provide helmets and life jackets for your safety.

#2 Best time to visit Lake Volta The best time to visit Lake Volta for flyboarding is during the dry season, which usually lasts from November to March. During these months, the weather is more stable with less rainfall, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The clear skies and moderate temperatures add to the experience, letting you enjoy both the sport and the scenic beauty of the lake.

#3 Choosing reliable operators Selecting a reliable operator is key to having a safe and enjoyable flyboarding experience. Look for establishments that have certified instructors and well-maintained equipment. Read reviews online or ask locals for recommendations to ensure you're choosing a reputable provider. Most operators also offer beginner lessons, which can be helpful if you're new to the sport.