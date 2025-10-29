If you love water sports, then this is for you
What's the story
If you are an adventure junkie, flyboarding on Lake Volta in Ghana is an experience of a lifetime. The massive man-made lake provides an amazing backdrop for this water sport, where you can literally fly over water. The combination of nature and thrill makes it a must-try for anyone looking for something out of the ordinary. Here's everything you need to know about this unique experience.
Understanding flyboarding basics
Flyboarding is a water sport that uses a board connected to a jet ski with a hose. The device propels you above the water, giving you control over your height and direction. It may look tough, but with a little practice, you can master it quickly. Safety gear is important, and most operators provide helmets and life jackets for your safety.
Best time to visit Lake Volta
The best time to visit Lake Volta for flyboarding is during the dry season, which usually lasts from November to March. During these months, the weather is more stable with less rainfall, making it ideal for outdoor activities. The clear skies and moderate temperatures add to the experience, letting you enjoy both the sport and the scenic beauty of the lake.
Choosing reliable operators
Selecting a reliable operator is key to having a safe and enjoyable flyboarding experience. Look for establishments that have certified instructors and well-maintained equipment. Read reviews online or ask locals for recommendations to ensure you're choosing a reputable provider. Most operators also offer beginner lessons, which can be helpful if you're new to the sport.
Exploring Lake Volta beyond flyboarding
While flyboarding is the highlight, Lake Volta has much more to offer. You can explore nearby islands, take boat tours, or visit local fishing communities to get a taste of traditional Ghanaian life. These activities provide a break from the adrenaline rush of water sports and give you a chance to appreciate the cultural richness of the region.