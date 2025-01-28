Savor these folate-rich Indian breakfasts
Folate, a B vitamin, is essential during pregnancy for the development of the fetus and to avoid birth defects.
Fortunately, Indian cuisine is replete with delectable breakfast options that are rich in folate, and hence super nutritious.
In this article, we delve into five such breakfast ideas that can assist pregnant women in efficiently meeting their daily folate needs.
Spinach paratha
Spinach paratha: A green delight
Spinach is a rich source of folate, and adding it to your parathas (Indian flatbread) can make your breakfast a lot healthier.
To make spinach parathas, just puree fresh spinach leaves in a blender and mix it with whole wheat flour to prepare the dough.
This will not only give a beautiful green color but also significantly increase the amount of folate in your breakfast.
Lentil crepes
Lentil-chickpea crepes: Protein plus folate
Both lentils and chickpeas pack a punch of proteins and folate, making them perfect for a nutritious pregnancy diet.
By soaking and grinding a mix of lentils and chickpeas, you can create a batter for delicious crepes (called cheelas in India).
Pair these crepes with some mint or tamarind chutney for a flavor-packed way to get your daily dose of folate.
Moong salad
Sprouted moong salad: Crunchy goodness
Sprouting significantly enhances the nutrient content of legumes, and sprouted moong (green gram) is a particularly rich source of folate.
Starting your day with a salad of sprouted moong, freshly chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and a squeeze of lemon not only offers a refreshing morning meal but also supplies your body with vital nutrients, including folate.
Vegetable dalia
Mixed vegetable dalia: Fiber-rich comfort food
Nothing beats a warm bowl of dalia cooked with mixed vegetables.
It's a fiber and vitamin powerhouse, including those essential B vitamins like folate.
It's easy to make, customizable with your favorite spices, and the perfect way to start your day.
Throw in some nutrient-rich veggies like broccoli or bell peppers, and you've got yourself a supercharged breakfast fit for any mom-to-be!