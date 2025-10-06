Food allergies: 5 myths debunked

Food allergies can be a confusing topic, with so many myths floating around. Knowing what is true and what is not is important for those dealing with food allergies and their loved ones. This article aims to debunk five common myths about food allergies, giving you a clearer picture of what they are and how they affect people.

#1 Myth: Food allergies are just an intolerance Many confuse food allergies with food intolerances, but they are different. A food allergy involves the immune system reacting to a specific protein in the food, which can lead to serious reactions. Food intolerance, on the other hand, usually involves digestive issues and does not engage the immune system. Knowing this difference is important for proper management and treatment of symptoms.

#2 Myth: You can outgrow all food allergies While some children do outgrow certain food allergies, like milk, not all allergies disappear with age. Peanuts and tree nuts are common allergens that may last a lifetime for some people. It's important to consult with an allergist for personalized advice on whether an allergy could be outgrown.

#3 Myth: Allergies only affect certain foods Another common misconception is that food allergies only affect common foods such as nuts or dairy. However, any food can trigger an allergic reaction in some individuals. Less common allergens include sesame seeds or even certain fruits and vegetables. Awareness of all potential allergens can help in better prevention strategies.

#4 Myth: Cross-contamination isn't a big deal Cross-contamination occurs when allergenic foods come into contact with non-allergenic foods, be it during cooking or serving. For people with severe allergies, even minute traces of an allergen can cause an extreme reaction. It is important to take precautions while preparing meals, like using separate utensils and cleaning surfaces properly to avoid cross-contamination.