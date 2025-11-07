Iconic forts that define Maharashtra's glorious past

Maharashtra , a western Indian state, is home to several ancient forts that are a testament to its rich history and culture. These forts, which dot the landscape, give a glimpse into the state's glorious past. For history lovers, exploring these forts is a great way to connect with the bygone era. Here are some of Maharashtra's most iconic ancient forts and what makes them special.

#1 Raigad Fort: The pride of Maharashtra Raigad Fort is one of the most important forts in Maharashtra. Once the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's empire, it stands at an elevation of 1,350 meters. The fort's ruins include a palace complex, marketplace, and a temple. Its strategic location provides panoramic views of the surrounding region. Visitors can reach Raigad by climbing over 1,400 steps or by opting for a cable car.

#2 Sinhagad Fort: A testament to bravery Sinhagad Fort is famous for its historical significance and scenic beauty. Located near Pune, it played an important role in several battles during Maratha rule. The fort offers stunning views of the Bhira Dam and surrounding hills. Visitors can explore its bastions and enjoy local snacks from vendors on-site. The trek to Sinhagad is popular among adventure enthusiasts.

#3 Lohagad Fort: A trekker's delight Lohagad Fort is famous for its impressive structure and trekking trails. Situated at an altitude of 1,033 meters, it is easily accessible from Mumbai and Pune. The fort features a series of gates leading to its summit, where one can see the Western Ghats in all their glory. The monsoon season makes Lohagad even more beautiful, with lush greenery all around.