Experience Montenegro's local culture in these villages
What's the story
Montenegro, with its stunning landscapes and rich history, is home to many villages that offer a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. These villages provide a glimpse into traditional Montenegrin life, with their serene surroundings and welcoming communities. Here are five such villages where you can enjoy tranquility and immerse yourself in the local culture.
#1
Kotor's hidden gem
Perast is a small village located near Kotor Bay. Famous for its baroque architecture and stunning views of the bay, it is a quiet place to explore on foot.
The village has a number of museums and galleries, showcasing the region's maritime history.
Visitors can also take boat rides to nearby islands, or just enjoy leisurely walks along the waterfront.
#2
Peaceful retreat in Njegusi
Njegusi is a village situated in the hills above Cetinje. It is famous for its traditional cheese.
The village is an ideal spot for hiking enthusiasts, with trails leading through lush forests, offering panoramic views of the surrounding mountains.
You can also visit local farms to learn about traditional cheese-making processes.
#3
Tranquility in Zabljak
Zabljak is located in Durmitor National Park, famous for its natural beauty and outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and more.
The village is surrounded by dense pine forests and glacial lakes, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers looking for peace amidst stunning scenery.
#4
Serene escape at Perast
Perast is a picturesque coastal village, located just a short drive from Kotor.
Famous for its well-preserved palaces and churches, the village offers a peaceful retreat with stunning views of the Bay of Kotor.
You can take boat rides to nearby islands, or enjoy leisurely walks along the waterfront.
#5
Quietude in Kolasin
Kolasin is a charming mountain town, famous for its stunning landscapes and outdoor activities. In winter, it transforms into a skiing paradise, attracting enthusiasts from all over.
The surrounding areas are perfect for hiking and biking, offering trails that lead through lush forests and provide breathtaking views of the majestic mountains.
This makes Kolasin a perfect getaway for both winter sports lovers and nature enthusiasts.