These dishes will make your mornings extra special

Winter breakfasts can be a delightful affair with the addition of French-style toasts, giving a warm and comforting start to the day. These toasts are versatile and can be customized with different ingredients to suit your taste. Whether you prefer sweet or savory, there are plenty of options to explore. Here are five creative twists on traditional French-style toasts that will spice up your winter mornings.

Tip 1 Cinnamon apple delight Combine the classic French toast base with the flavors of cinnamon and apples for a warm, comforting dish. Simply add sliced apples cooked in cinnamon and sugar until soft and caramelized. Top your toast with this mixture and a sprinkle of powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness. This combination not only adds flavor but also gives you a serving of fruit.

Tip 2 Nutty Banana Crunch For those who love nuts, try adding some crushed almonds or walnuts to your French toast batter. This gives a delightful crunch to every bite. Top it off with sliced bananas and a drizzle of honey or maple syrup for added sweetness. The nuts add protein and healthy fats, making this version both delicious and nutritious.

Tip 3 Berry bliss Fresh or frozen berries can add a burst of color and flavor to your French toast. Mix strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries into the batter before cooking or use them as a topping after frying. The natural tartness of the berries balances out the sweetness of syrup or honey you might choose to use.

Tip 4 Chocolate hazelnut indulgence For those who love chocolate in the morning, spread some chocolate hazelnut spread on your toast before dipping it in a non-egg mixture and frying it up. The heat melts the spread slightly, making for an indulgent treat without being overly sweet. Top with chopped hazelnuts for added texture.