The role of fruits in protecting you from sun
What's the story
Fruits are great and all, but can they really protect your skin from the sun?
If you've ever heard someone claim that eating certain fruits can provide natural sun protection, you might be skeptical. ]
After all, it sounds a bit too good to be true, doesn't it?
Well, hold on to your (sun)hats, because there might be some truth to this fruity tale! Read on to find out.
Vitamins
Vitamins that shield your skin
Fruits are packed with vitamins, specifically vitamin C and E, which offer natural sun protection.
Vitamin C, abundant in citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, minimizes the damage from UV radiation.
Vitamin E, found in avocados and almonds, functions as an antioxidant that absorbs harmful UV light from the sun.
By including these vitamins in your diet, you can fortify your skin's defense against sunburn and long-term damage.
Lycopene
Watermelon: The lycopene powerhouse
Watermelon is not only a delicious and hydrating summer fruit, but it's also one of the richest sources of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that acts like your body's natural sunscreen.
Research shows that lycopene can decrease sun-induced redness by up to 40%.
Eating watermelon can raise your body's internal SPF, offering an extra layer of protection against damaging UV rays.
Polyphenols
The protective role of polyphenols
Polyphenols are another class of compounds present in fruits, particularly pomegranates and berries, that provide natural defense against UV radiation.
These compounds aid in minimizing oxidative stress and inflammation caused by sun exposure.
Consistent intake of polyphenol-rich fruits is associated with a reduced risk of skin cancer and diminished skin damage from UV rays.
Routine
Incorporating fruit into your sun care routine
Adding fruit to your daily routine is an easy and delicious way to boost your skin's natural sun defense.
Kick-starting your day with a berry smoothie or snacking on citrus fruits throughout the day equips you with vital vitamins for fighting off UV damage.
Plus, homemade fruit masks (think crushed strawberries or papaya!) applied directly to your skin offer topical benefits, assisting in both repair and prevention.