Gambia's wetlands are a treat for birdwatchers!
What's the story
Gambia's coastal wetlands also make for an amazing birdwatching experience. These unique ecosystems are home to a variety of bird species, making them a paradise for birdwatchers. The wetlands provide an ideal habitat for both migratory and resident birds, offering opportunities to observe them in their natural environment. From colorful shorebirds to majestic raptors, Gambia's coastal wetlands have it all for enthusiasts looking to explore the avian diversity.
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Diverse bird species
The coastal wetlands of Gambia are home to a wide variety of bird species. From migratory birds visiting during the wet season to resident species all year round, the area is a haven for birdwatchers.
You can spot pelicans, herons, and various shorebirds in their natural habitat.
The diversity of habitats within the wetlands ensures that different species can thrive, giving you a chance to see some amazing birds.
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Best time for birdwatching
The ideal time to go birdwatching in Gambia's coastal wetlands is during the dry season, from November to April.
During this time, migratory birds flock to the area in large numbers. The weather is also more pleasant for outdoor activities.
This period gives you the opportunity to witness the peak avian activity, as birds congregate around water bodies and feeding grounds.
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Popular birdwatching spots
Some popular spots for birdwatching in Gambia include Tanji Bird Reserve and Banjul National Park.
These sites provide excellent viewing opportunities, with well-maintained trails and observation points.
Tanji Bird Reserve is known for its diverse habitats, while Banjul National Park offers stunning views of various bird species along its mangroves and mudflats.
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Tips for birdwatchers
When visiting Gambia's coastal wetlands for birdwatching, make sure you carry binoculars or a spotting scope for better visibility at a distance.
Dress comfortably according to weather conditions, and wear neutral colors so as not to disturb wildlife.
Early morning or late afternoon visits are recommended since many birds are most active during these times.