Must-try yellow squash recipes for healthy living
What's the story
Yellow squash, with its vibrant color and health benefits, is a summer staple that shouldn't be overlooked.
Packed with vitamins A and C, it's a nutritious choice that also brightens up any dish.
Discover five delicious ways to enjoy yellow squash. These creative recipes will add a healthy twist and a burst of flavor to your meals.
Breakfast
Squash your breakfast routine
Add a fun twist to your morning by incorporating yellow squash into your breakfast.
Grate it into pancake or waffle batter for a boost of moisture and nutrition.
The squash adds a hint of natural sweetness that complements the dish without being overpowering.
This is a great way to get picky eaters (or anyone who isn't a fan of veggies) to enjoy some greens.
Lunch
Light and lively lunches
Looking for a healthy and delicious lunch option? Spiralize yellow squash into noodles (or zoodles as they're affectionately called).
You can either enjoy them raw by tossing them with cherry tomatoes, basil, and a dristzle of olive oil for a refreshing salad.
Or, saute the zoodles lightly with garlic for a warm, low-carb "pasta" dish. Either way, you're in for a tasty treat!
Snack
Snack time reinvented
Turn yellow squash into a healthy chip alternative by thinly slicing and baking until crispy.
Sprinkle with sea salt or your favorite seasonings for a snack that's delicious and guilt-free.
These chips are great for dipping in hummus or salsa, providing that satisfying crunch you crave from potato chips but with fewer calories.
Dinner
Elevate your dinner game
Add yellow squash to casseroles or stir-fries for a quick and nutritious dinner that gets those veggies in.
Its gentle taste pairs well with many foods without overpowering them.
Toss some cubed squash into quinoa dishes with other veggies like bell peppers and onions for a meal that's as tasty as it is colorful.
Dessert
Dessert with a twist
Can you use yellow squash in desserts?
By grating yellow squash, you can incorporate it into muffin or cake batters similar to carrots in carrot cake.
It adds moisture, resulting in a final product that's irresistibly soft while also healthier than conventional recipes.
Combine it with warming spices like cinnamon or nutmeg to bring out its natural sweetness without the need for a ton of sugar.