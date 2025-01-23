Unexpected ways to use turbinado sugar in your cooking
Turbinado sugar, with its beautiful golden color and large crystals, is more than just a sweetener.
It's a secret weapon in the kitchen, adding depth, texture, and that extra special touch to a variety of dishes.
This article delves into five unexpected and creative ways to use turbinado sugar in your cooking, highlighting its versatility and unique attributes beyond mere sweetness.
Topping
A crunchy topping for baked goods
Adding a sprinkle of turbinado sugar on top of your muffins, scones, or bread before baking creates a deliciously crunchy texture and a subtle hint of molasses flavor.
The large crystals don't fully melt during baking, leaving a crispy layer that contrasts perfectly with the softness of your baked treats.
Just a tablespoon or two is all it takes to achieve that irresistible crunch.
Caramel
Enhancing homemade caramel
Using turbinado sugar instead of regular white sugar in caramel adds a whole new dimension of flavor.
The subtle molasses note in turbinado sugar deepens the caramel's profile, making it richer and more complex.
Just be careful to maintain medium heat to avoid burning - turbinado sugar can be a bit more finicky with high temperatures.
Beverages
Sweetening beverages naturally
Turbinado sugar is the perfect choice for adding a touch of sweetness to your coffee or tea. Its hint of molasses flavor brings a delicious depth without overpowering your drink.
And, since it's less processed than white sugar and retains some natural minerals, it's a healthier choice for those who like to keep things natural.
Start with one teaspoon per cup and adjust to your taste.
Glaze
Creating a glaze for vegetables
A quick glaze with turbinado sugar can elevate your roasted veggies, adding a subtle sweetness that complements the savory flavors.
Just mix equal parts olive oil and melted butter, stir in two tablespoons of turbinado sugar and some salt, then toss your veggies in this sweet-and-savory blend before roasting.
It's especially delicious with root veggies like carrots or parsnips.
Granola
Elevating your homemade granola
Want to level up your homemade granola? Add some turbinado sugar!
Its coarse texture adds extra crunch to your granola, and its molasses flavor pairs perfectly with the nuts and oats.
Just add about one-fourth cup of turbinado sugar for every three cups of oats in your recipe, and enjoy the taste upgrade.
Not too sweet, just right!