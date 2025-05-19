Top river adventures to try in New Zealand
What's the story
New Zealand is the best place for whitewater adventures, thanks to its variety of rivers.
The picturesque landscapes of the country are home to rivers with rapids ranging from gentle for beginners to challenging for experts.
These adventures are a great way to explore the country's pristine natural beauty and lively waterways, be it for locals or visitors seeking thrill and scenery.
Thrilling rapids
Rafting on the Kaituna River
Famous for its thrilling rapids and stunning surroundings, the Kaituna River is located in Rotorua and features Tutea Falls, one of the world's highest commercially rafted waterfalls (seven meters).
This river offers an exciting combination of fun and stunning views as you traverse through lush native forests.
Ideal for both novices and seasoned rafters, it guarantees an unforgettable experience of thrill and beauty.
Scenic adventure
Exploring Rangitata Gorge
With its dramatic landscapes and challenging rapids, Rangitata Gorge promises you an experience like no other.
Located in Canterbury, the river takes you on a thrilling ride through steep gorges with towering cliffs on either side.
There are both calm stretches and intense ones that would test your skills, and give you a view of the stunning Southern Alps.
Perfect for adventure and scenic beauty!
Wilderness experience
Mohaka River journey
The Mohaka River, which runs through Hawke's Bay, is an ideal wilderness adventure with grade three to five rapids.
It flows through deep canyons and dense forests, making it perfect for those who prefer remoteness.
The journey offers excitement and tranquility in equal measures, as you can spot wildlife in New Zealand's pristine nature.
Family-friendly fun
Tongariro River rafting
Family-friendly rafting experiences amid beautiful surroundings is what Tongariro River is famous for.
Just near Taupo, it has gentle rapids suitable for every age group and stunning volcanic landscapes and crystal-clear waters.
This river trip lets families spend some time together while enjoying mild thrills in a safe environment.
Guided by experienced professionals, they make sure everyone's safety is taken care of.