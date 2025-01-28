A 5-day itinerary to Gilgit-Baltistan
What's the story
Gilgit-Baltistan, with its stunning landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage, provides a unique adventure for intrepid travelers.
This five-day itinerary will guide you through the towering mountains, peaceful lakes, and ancient traditions of northern Pakistan.
From the mighty Karakoram peaks to the serene beauty of Attabad Lake, get ready for a journey of breathtaking natural wonder and fascinating cultural discovery.
Arrival
Day 1: Arrival and acclimatization
Start your adventure in Gilgit, the capital city of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Land at the beautiful Gilgit Airport, but don't rush. Take a day to acclimatize, you are already at a height.
Explore the bazaars, taste the local cuisine.
Rest up at a cozy guesthouse, you need all the energy for the days to come.
Karakoram Highway
Day 2: The Karakoram Highway adventure
On the second day, get ready for an epic journey along the Karakoram Highway (KKH), one of the world's highest paved roads.
This drive is a visual treat with breathtaking views of mountains and valleys. Make a stop at Rakaposhi Base Camp and take a short hike to enjoy the panoramic views of Rakaposhi Peak.
Spend the night in the beautiful Hunza Valley and experience the warmth of local hospitality.
Hunza culture
Day 3: Exploring Hunza Valley
Day three is all about immersing yourself in the culture of Hunza Valley.
Visit historical landmarks like Baltit and Altit Forts to marvel at the region's architectural heritage and learn about its past.
Have fun picking apricots in local orchards - you can't leave Hunza without doing that!
In the evening, spend time with locals around a bonfire to learn about their traditions and lifestyle.
Lake visit
Day 4: Attabad Lake and Passu Cones
Day four brings you to the stunning Attabad Lake, formed as a result of a landslide in 2010.
The brilliant turquoise waters set against the backdrop of rugged mountains create a scene of breathtaking beauty, a must-see for photography enthusiasts.
Later, head to the Passu Cones—these jagged, pointed peaks are one of the most recognizable features of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Trekking
Day 5: Trekking and departure preparation
Depending on your stamina, on day five, you can trek closer to Ultar Sar Peak, and say goodbye to the beautiful landscape of Gilgit-Baltistan.
In the evening, pack your bags and buy souvenirs like carpets and shawls.
Stay hydrated, respect their customs, dress modestly, carry enough cash, and keep bottled water for treks.