Look stylish during the golden hour with these hairstyles
The golden hour, just after sunrise or right before sunset, bathes everything in a warm, soft light that makes your photos look naturally radiant.
This article focuses on the hairstyles that look absolutely gorgeous during this magical time.
So whether you want to take some seriously stunning pics or just enjoy the beauty of the golden hour with the perfect hairstyle to match, read on!
Selection
Choosing the right hairstyle for golden hour
The secret to a stunning golden hour hairstyle is picking a style that plays with light.
Loose waves, sleek straight locks, or gently tousled looks will all capture that soft glow perfectly.
Products that add shine without heaviness will also enhance the effect.
Light serums or sprays formulated to catch the light are your best bet for a non-greasy glow.
Preparation
Preparing your hair for golden hour photography
Make sure your hair is super healthy and hydrated for that golden hour. Doing a deep conditioning treatment the day before can really amp up the shine.
Don't weigh it down with heavy products that can dull your sheen. Go for a light volumizing mousse or spray at the roots instead.
This will boost your hair's natural movement and reflection, making it catch that soft light just right.
Styling
Styling tips for enhanced glow
For long hair, make loose curls with a wide-barrel curling iron and brush them out for waves that shimmer in the light.
For shorter styles, a texturizing spray will give you that fun, tousled look that's perfect in soft light.
Emphasize on texture but steer clear of frizz - it doesn't play well with that golden hour glow.
Accessories
Accessories that complement golden hour hairstyles
Although this guide emphasizes hairstyles without relying on jewelry or particular accessories (as stipulated in the limitations), understated hair accessories like thin headbands or minimalistic clips can add a tasteful touch of elegance to your look.
These small additions can create a subtle point of interest without detracting from the natural beauty of your hairstyle under the captivating glow of the golden hour.
Maintenance
Maintaining your look throughout golden hour
The golden hour is a dynamic period with quickly changing lighting conditions.
To keep your hairstyle looking its best throughout this time, bring along a small brush or comb for quick adjustments.
A mini hairspray is also a good idea to fix those naughty flyaways as you move around different locations, capturing photos in varying angles of sunlight.