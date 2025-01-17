Transform side dishes with celery root
What's the story
Celery root (celeriac) is an underappreciated veggie that deserves some love.
This article presents five creative ways to use celery root in gourmet gratins, transforming a simple side dish into a culinary masterpiece.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned chef, these ideas will encourage you to try new things with this earthy vegetable.
Classic pairing
Creamy celery root and potato gratin
A classic way to incorporate celery root into your culinary repertoire is by combining it with potatoes in a gratin.
Simply slice equal parts of both vegetables thinly, layer them in a dish, and pour a mixture of cream, garlic, and thyme over the top.
Bake until the top is golden.
The subtle nutty flavor of the celery root complements the creamy potatoes perfectly.
Bold flavors
Celery root gratin with blue cheese
If you love strong flavors, blue cheese can transform a simple celery root gratin into a memorable meal.
Simply slice the celery root thinly, layer it in a baking dish,
combine crumbled blue cheese with cream, and pour this mixture over the celery root layers.
The sharp tang of the blue cheese complements the subtle flavor of the celery root beautifully.
Sweet twist
Apple and celery root gratin
Adding apples to a celery root gratin introduces a pleasant sweetness that complements the earthiness of the root vegetable.
Layer thin slices of apple and celery root in your baking dish.
Combine cream with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg, and pour it over your arranged layers.
The result is a warm, inviting dish ideal for cozy fall nights.
Dairy-free delight
Vegan celery root gratin
By veganizing this traditional recipe, everyone can savor the distinct taste of celery root gratins without the need for dairy.
Simply use almond or coconut milk combined with nutritional yeast to create a creamy base, and layer it with thin slices of celery root seasoned with salt, pepper, and herbs de Provence.
Enjoy this dairy-free delicacy that's both healthy and delicious!
Heat up
Spicy celery root gratin
If you're a fan of spicy food, this twist on celery root gratin will be a game changer.
Add thin slices of jalapeno or a dash of chili flakes between the layers of celery root before pouring in your cream mixture (or vegan substitute).
The heat enhances the celeriac's natural sweetness and adds a pleasant surprise to each bite.