Experience the mysteries of sunken cities
What's the story
Delving into the mysteries of sunken cities through submersible tours provides a glimpse into the past like no other.
This emerging trend in experiential travel offers the unparalleled opportunity to discover underwater relics and civilizations frozen in time.
Unlike traditional archaeological sites on land, these submersible tours offer a truly immersive experience. You are transported directly to the heart of the action, where history awaits beneath the waves.
Underwater exploration
Discovering Atlantis's cousins
Egypt's Thonis-Heracleion and Greece's Pavlopetri offer underwater glimpses into the past.
Thonis-Heracleion, a once-thriving port city, now rests beneath the waves near Alexandria.
Pavlopetri, over 5,000 years old, holds the distinction of being one of the world's oldest submerged lost cities.
Submersible tours provide a unique opportunity to witness these ancient civilizations, combining cutting-edge technology with expert-guided explorations.
Submersibles
The technology behind the dive
These tours are conducted in modern submersibles equipped with cutting-edge technology. Powerful navigation systems and high-definition cameras enable safe and comprehensive exploration of the underwater sites.
Some submersibles have the capability to dive several hundred meters deep, bringing even the most elusive ruins within reach.
The application of sonar mapping prior to dives guarantees a secure route through the potentially treacherous underwater landscapes.
Safety first
Preparing for your underwater adventure
Safety is the number one priority on any adventure tour, and this is particularly true when you're heading into the deep sea.
Tour operators mandate that all participants attend briefings on safety protocols, and some may even require a certain level of physical fitness due to the pressures encountered at depth.
Make sure you understand these requirements well before your trip.
Marine life and ruins
What you'll see below the waves
Besides the ancient ruins, visitors on submersible tours of sunken cities frequently witness the thriving marine life that has colonized these underwater relics.
From coral formations clinging to millennia-old columns to schools of fish darting through the remains of once-bustling markets, these dives present a unique fusion of history and natural beauty.
Planning your trip
Tips before you go
When planning your submersible tour adventure, take into account factors like seasonality as weather plays a crucial role in determining dive conditions.
Book well in advance as these unique experiences are limited in availability due to the specialized nature of the equipment involved.
Prices range significantly depending on location and depth. Basic dives start at $300 per person, while more complex expeditions can reach into the thousands.