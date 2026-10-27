Grapefruit v/s mango: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Grapefruit and mango are two popular fruits, both of which come with their own set of nutritional benefits. While grapefruit is famous for its tangy taste and low calorie count, mango is loved for its sweetness and rich flavor. Both fruits are loaded with vitamins and minerals that can contribute to a healthy diet. Here is a look at the nutritional profiles of grapefruit and mango, and how they can fit into your diet.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Grapefruit is an amazing source of vitamin C, delivering more than 100% of the daily recommended intake in a single serving. It also has small amounts of vitamin A and folate.
Mangoes are also rich in vitamin C, but provide more vitamin A due to their beta-carotene content. They also provide folate, but in lesser amounts than grapefruits.
#2
Caloric value analysis
When it comes to calorie count, grapefruit wins, as it has fewer calories than mangoes.
A cup of grapefruit segments has about 50 calories, while the same serving of mango slices has around 100 calories.
This makes grapefruit a great option for those looking to cut down on calories while still enjoying a sweet treat.
#3
Fiber content insights
Both grapefruit and mangoes provide a good amount of dietary fiber, which is essential for digestion and maintaining gut health.
A cup of grapefruit segments provides about two grams of fiber, while a cup of sliced mango gives about three grams.
Adding these fruits to your diet can help you meet your daily fiber requirements.
#4
Sugar levels explained
Mangoes are naturally sweeter than grapefruits because they have more sugar content.
A cup of sliced mango has around 23 grams of sugar, while a cup of grapefruit segments has about eight grams.
If you are keeping an eye on your sugar intake but still want something sweet, grapefruit may be the better choice for you.