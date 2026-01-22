Do green peas really boost your health?

Green peas are often hailed as a health food, but some myths about their nutritional value and health benefits can be misleading. While peas are indeed packed with vitamins and minerals, not everything said about them is true. Here, we debunk five common myths about green peas and their impact on health, and what the truth really is.

#1 Myth: Green peas are high in calories One common misconception is that green peas are high in calories, which can deter people from including them in their diet. In reality, a cup of green peas has just about 62 calories. This makes them an ideal option for those looking to maintain or lose weight without compromising on nutrition. Their low-calorie content makes them a great addition to any balanced diet.

#2 Myth: Green peas cause weight gain Another myth is that eating green peas can cause weight gain due to their carbohydrate content. However, the carbohydrates in green peas are mainly complex carbs, which provide energy and promote satiety. Eating complex carbs can actually help with weight management by keeping you full longer than simple sugars.

#3 Myth: Green peas lack protein Some people think that green peas do not provide enough protein to be considered a good source of this nutrient. However, a cup of cooked green peas provides around four grams of protein. While they may not be as high in protein as legumes like lentils or chickpeas, they still contribute significantly to your daily intake when combined with other plant-based foods.

#4 Myth: Frozen green peas lose nutritional value Many believe that freezing destroys the nutritional value of vegetables, including green peas. However, freezing is an excellent way to preserve nutrients, as it keeps vitamins and minerals intact for months. In fact, studies show that frozen vegetables can be just as nutritious as fresh ones when stored properly.