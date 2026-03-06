LOADING...
How to use ground coriander in cooking

By Simran Jeet
Mar 06, 2026
12:30 pm
What's the story

Ground coriander is a staple in many African cuisines, adding a unique flavor to dishes. The spice, which comes from the seeds of the cilantro plant, is used in various forms across the continent. From stews to salads, ground coriander enhances the taste and aroma of food. Its versatility makes it an essential ingredient in traditional recipes. Here are some ways ground coriander is used in African cooking.

Stews

Enhancing traditional stews

In many African countries, stews are a staple meal. Ground coriander adds depth and warmth to these dishes. In West Africa, for instance, ground coriander is commonly added to vegetable stews and bean dishes. The spice's earthy flavor complements the natural sweetness of vegetables and legumes. This combination creates a hearty meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.

Rice dishes

Flavoring rice dishes

Rice is a staple across Africa, and ground coriander is often added to flavor rice dishes. In North Africa, for example, it is commonly added to pilafs and spiced rice preparations. The spice gives a subtle yet distinct taste that elevates the overall flavor profile of the dish. It goes well with other spices like cumin and turmeric.

Salads

Adding zest to salads

Ground coriander can also be used to add zest to salads, where it provides a refreshing twist without overpowering other ingredients. In East Africa, it is often sprinkled over fresh vegetable salads or mixed into dressings for added complexity. Its citrusy notes pair well with fresh greens and tomatoes, making it an excellent choice for enhancing raw dishes.

Bread recipes

Incorporating into bread recipes

In some parts of Africa, bread-making traditions include ground coriander as an ingredient for flavoring bread dough or as part of spice blends sprinkled on top before baking. The spice adds an aromatic element that complements both sweet and savory breads alike, making them more enjoyable when served alongside meals or enjoyed alone as snacks throughout the day.

