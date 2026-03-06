How to use ground coriander in cooking

Ground coriander is a staple in many African cuisines, adding a unique flavor to dishes. The spice, which comes from the seeds of the cilantro plant, is used in various forms across the continent. From stews to salads, ground coriander enhances the taste and aroma of food. Its versatility makes it an essential ingredient in traditional recipes. Here are some ways ground coriander is used in African cooking.

Stews Enhancing traditional stews In many African countries, stews are a staple meal. Ground coriander adds depth and warmth to these dishes. In West Africa, for instance, ground coriander is commonly added to vegetable stews and bean dishes. The spice's earthy flavor complements the natural sweetness of vegetables and legumes. This combination creates a hearty meal that is both nutritious and satisfying.

Rice dishes Flavoring rice dishes Rice is a staple across Africa, and ground coriander is often added to flavor rice dishes. In North Africa, for example, it is commonly added to pilafs and spiced rice preparations. The spice gives a subtle yet distinct taste that elevates the overall flavor profile of the dish. It goes well with other spices like cumin and turmeric.

Salads Adding zest to salads Ground coriander can also be used to add zest to salads, where it provides a refreshing twist without overpowering other ingredients. In East Africa, it is often sprinkled over fresh vegetable salads or mixed into dressings for added complexity. Its citrusy notes pair well with fresh greens and tomatoes, making it an excellent choice for enhancing raw dishes.

