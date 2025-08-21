How to grow nasturtiums at home

Nasturtiums make a great indoor gardening candidate owing to their bright blooms and edible leaves. The plants aren't just a treat for the eyes but also a breeze to grow, making them perfect for amateur and expert gardeners alike. Given the right conditions, nasturtiams can flourish indoors, adding a pop of color and a unique touch to your cooking. Here are some handy tips on growing nasturtiums indoors successfully.

Tip 1 Choosing the right container Selecting an appropriate container is key to growing nasturtiums indoors. Choose pots with good drainage holes to avoid waterlogging, which can damage the roots. A pot with a diameter of at least six inches is recommended to provide the plant adequate space to grow. You may want to use lightweight materials like plastic or fabric pots to easily move them around as required.

Tip 2 Providing adequate light Nasturtiums need a lot of sunlight indoors to thrive. Keep them close to a south-facing window where they can get at least six hours of direct sunlight every day. If natural light is not enough, use grow lights as an alternative light source. Keeping these lights around 12 inches above the plants will mimic natural sunlight conditions well.

Tip 3 Maintaining proper soil conditions The soil for nasturtiums should be well-draining and slightly acidic with a pH of six to seven. A blend of potting soil with extra perlite or sand can make a big difference in drainage capabilities. Avoid over-fertilizing as this might bring on more leaves than flowers; instead, use a balanced liquid fertilizer once every four weeks through the growing season.