Rose petal jam: 5 naturally sweetened recipes to try

Gulkand is a sweet preserve of rose petals, commonly used in Indian cuisine. It is not just a delicious treat but also a refreshing one. If you want to make gulkand at home without sugar, here are five easy recipes you can try. These recipes use natural sweeteners and simple ingredients to give you a healthier version of this traditional delicacy.

Tip 1 Rose petal gulkand with honey For this recipe, you will need fresh rose petals, honey, and lemon juice. Start by washing the rose petals thoroughly and drying them gently. In a bowl, mix the rose petals with honey until they are well coated. Add a few drops of lemon juice to enhance the flavor. Store the mixture in an airtight container and let it sit for about two weeks before consuming.

Tip 2 Gulkand with jaggery Another way to make gulkand is by using jaggery as a natural sweetener. Take fresh rose petals and layer them with jaggery powder in a glass jar. Press down the layers gently so that the jaggery dissolves slowly over time. Keep this jar in a cool place for about 10 days before it's ready to eat.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Coconut sugar-infused gulkand For this version, mix fresh rose petals with coconut sugar in equal parts in a bowl. Stir well to ensure all petals are coated evenly with coconut sugar crystals. Transfer this mixture into an airtight jar and keep it away from direct sunlight for around seven days before enjoying its unique taste.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Stevia-sweetened rose preserve Using stevia leaves or powder can be an alternative way to sweeten your homemade gulkand without any added sugars or calories from other sweeteners like honey or jaggery mentioned earlier in these tips! Just combine washed, dried, and crushed-up fresh roses along with stevia extract until the desired sweetness level is achieved, then store accordingly until fully matured after several weeks' time period has elapsed.