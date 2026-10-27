How to make your natural curls look fuller and bouncier
What's the story
African hair is naturally beautiful and versatile, but it can be challenging to maintain its health and volume. However, with the right techniques, you can achieve fuller, more vibrant locks. Here are five twists that can help you achieve that goal. Each twist offers a unique approach to enhancing the fullness of your hair while maintaining its natural texture and health.
Tip 1
The two-strand twist technique
The two-strand twist is a simple yet effective way to add volume to African hair.
By dividing the hair into two sections and twisting them around each other, this technique creates defined curls that can last for days.
It not only adds fullness but also reduces frizz and breakage.
Regularly practicing this method can lead to healthier-looking hair over time.
Tip 2
Bantu knots for added volume
Bantu knots are another great way to add volume to African hair.
By sectioning the hair into small parts and twisting them into spirals, you create small, coiled knots all over the scalp.
Once unraveled, these knots give you a fuller head of curls without any heat damage.
This method is especially good for those looking for a no-heat alternative to volumize their hair.
Tip 3
Braided crown for fullness
A braided crown is a perfect way to add some volume and style.
By braiding sections of your hair around your head, like a crown, you can achieve an elegant look that also adds fullness at the roots.
This style works well on both natural and relaxed hair types, giving you the best of both worlds.
Tip 4
Flat twists for textured volume
Flat twists are similar to cornrows but with fewer sections and twists that lie flat against the scalp.
This technique gives textured volume by creating waves when unraveled, without pulling too tightly on the roots.
Flat twists are perfect for those who want less tension on their scalp while still achieving fuller-looking locks.
Tip 5
Roller sets for bouncy curls
Roller sets are a classic method for achieving bouncy curls with added volume.
By rolling damp sections of your hair onto rollers before letting them air dry or using a hooded dryer, you create long-lasting curls full of body and movement.
This technique is ideal for special occasions or everyday wear when you want extra lift at the roots without any heat damage from styling tools.