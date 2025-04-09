Busy morning? Try these 5-minute hairstyles
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, finding time to style hair can be a challenge.
Many people are looking for quick and easy solutions that fit into their busy schedules.
Fortunately, there are several hairstyles that can be done in under five minutes, allowing individuals to look polished without spending too much time in front of the mirror.
These styles are perfect for anyone who wants to maintain a neat appearance while juggling various responsibilities.
Timeless look
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for most of us because of its simplicity and versatility.
To get the look, simply gather your hair at the desired height on your head and tie it with an elastic band.
For a more polished look, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base to cover the elastic band.
This style is ideal for both casual and professional settings.
Effortless style
The messy bun
The messy bun is perfect for those who love a casual yet fashionable look.
Simply pull your hair into a high or low ponytail without tying it too tightly.
Loosely twist the ponytail around itself to make a bun and pin it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
Let some strands fall naturally around your face for an effortless chic look perfect for any occasion.
Simple elegance
The half-up twist
For those who want to wear their hair neither up nor down, the half-up twist offers simple elegance.
Start by taking two sections of hair from either side of your head near your temples.
Twist each section towards the back of your head and secure them together with bobby pins or an elastic band at the crown area.
This style adds interest while keeping your most of your locks free-flowing.
Polished finish
The sleek low bun
A sleek low bun gives a polished finish for both formal events and professional environments.
Comb through dampened strands with gel or mousse, before parting them down one side, if you want.
Then, gather all lengths into one smooth bundle at nape level.
Twist tightly into place with pins, if needed, until secured firmly against the scalp surface area under the line placement point of the ears.